Republicans, Democrats rally behind Georgia Senate candidates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two runoff elections in Georgia will decide which party comes out on top in the chambers of the United States Senate. If both Democrats win in January, the Senate will be split evenly, with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker.

With so much at stake, candidates are getting attention and support from popular politicians across the country.

It started, primarily, with Democrat and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who pledged his support last week for Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock. He says he will be moving to Georgia to support their efforts.

Great news #yanggang – Evelyn and I are moving to Georgia to help @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock win! This is our only chance to clear Mitch out of the way and help Joe and Kamala get things done in the next 4 years. More details to come but let’s go!!! 😀🇺🇸🚀 https://t.co/egcdwqC1qZ — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) November 8, 2020

Then on Wednesday, Florida Senator and former presidential candidate Marco Rubio joined the fray at a joint press conference with Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Bonnie Perdue, the wife of Republican Sen. David Perdue.

“His entire life has prepared him for this moment and this fight and we are all in just like you are,” said Mrs. Perdue.

A spokesperson for Perdue’s opponent, Ossoff, told WSAV the indoor gathering was “incredibly dangerous.” Jake Best’s full statement is below:

“We’re in the midst of a worsening public health crisis that deserves all of our attention to stop the spread. For the Perdue campaign to hold this indoor event without mandating masks or social distancing is incredibly dangerous. Protecting each other from this virus is not partisan — it’s American. We all need to put politics aside and put public health first.” Jake Best, Ossoff Campaign Spokesman and Press Secretary

Rubio says he crossed the border into Georgia to stress the importance of the two runoff elections. He says electing republicans will benefit the Peach State economically and politically.

“This is Georgia’s decision to make, but it’s America that will live with the consequences of the decision that they make here,” said Rubio.

Loeffler says her campaign is focused on ensuring everyone has access to the American Dream, adding her campaign will ensure that “socialism does not run through Georgia.”

“You have someone in me and David that will never stop working for the American Dream and we need y’all to be involved,” said Loeffler to a room with an unclear amount of people.

Warnock, a Savannah native, says his upbringing in the Coastal Empire will help him achieve his goal is to work for the ordinary people of Georgia. A spokesperson for his campaign sent WSAV the following message Wednesday:

“Reverend Warnock is running to stand up for the dignity of working people, to protect pre-existing conditions coverage, to fight to expand health care access and to secure tax cuts for middle class families — and he is the only candidate in this race who will put Georgians first.” Terrence Clark, Director of Communications for Warnock for Georgia

“I’m running for U.S. Senate to give ordinary people a chance. They’re hearing that message on the ground in Georgia, which is why our campaign has such momentum and we intend to prevail come January 5th,” Warnock said on MSNBC on Wednesday morning.

The deadline to register to vote in Chatham County — according to the Board of Registrars — is Dec. 7. You can request an absentee ballot now on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

WSAV News 3 will continue our coverage on the fight for the United States Senate Thursday when Ossoff visits Savannah.