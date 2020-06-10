Republican Mace wins SC primary in flipped 1st District

South Carolina state Rep. Nancy Mace, the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, smiles after being recognized by Vice President Mike Pence during a speech at the The Citadel, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State Rep. Nancy Mace has won a four-way race for the Republican nomination in the 1st District.

Mace advances to take on surprising 2018 winner Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham in November. Mace avoided the divided and bitter Republican primary that caused a rift two years ago that allowed Cunningham to find a path to be the first Democrat to win the seat in more than 40 years.

Mace is the first woman to graduate from The Citadel and has been in the state House for two years.

The 1st District runs along the coast from Charleston to Hilton Head Island.