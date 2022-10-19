MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The stage is set and so are the candidates: incumbent Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R) and Lowcountry pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews (D) are set to meet in their only scheduled debate as they vie for your vote in the race for South Carolina’s First Congressional District.

The debate will air LIVE inside this story beginning at 8:00 p.m., immediately followed by a post-debate analysis at 9:00 p.m.

Debate moderators – WCBD-TV’s Carolyn Murray and WSAV-TV’s Ben Senger – will ask a series of questions on topics that matter most to voters in the district including economic outlooks, how lawmakers should approach abortion legislation, and healthcare in South Carolina, among others.

Each candidate will have 60 seconds to answer questions asked by our moderators and 30 seconds to answer follow-ups with a chance for short rebuttals. A bell will sound when time is up for each candidate.

The election for South Carolina’s First Congressional District (SC01) will take place on Tuesday, November 8. Early voting in the state begins on Monday. Registration to vote in South Carolina’s election has already closed.