BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Rep. Nancy Mace has won the Republican nomination for South Carolina’s 1st congressional district.

She’ll face Democrat Annie Andrews in the general election.

Mace defeated Katie Arrington, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, as well as Lynz Piper-Loomis.

In 2020, Mace defeated then-Congressman Joe Cunningham becoming only the second woman from the Palmetto State elected to a full term in the U.S. House.

Speaking with supporters Tuesday night, Mace thanked Arrington and her team for “stepping into the arena.”

“It’s going to make our campaign even stronger in November to ‘Keep the First,” she added.

Arrington delivered a concession speech minutes later.

“Know that this does not define you, it does not define me,” she told supporters. “We live in the best state in the country, we live in the best district in the country.”

Nikki Haley, who campaigned with Mace on Hilton Head Island Monday, said it’s time to focus on keeping the District 1 seat red come November.

“The Lowcountry came out big for our congresswoman,” Haley stated. “Nancy has fought for us, now we need to continue to fight for her.”