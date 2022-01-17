Rep. Derek Mallow kicks off Senate campaign in Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — State representative Derek Mallow is officially running for state senate.

Mallow made the announcement Monday at a campaign kickoff in Forsyth Park. He’s running for the district two state senate seat.

Monday he listed several goals for office, including passage of a rental tax credit bill, limiting legislative powers to sensor materials found in school libraries, and reforming Georgia’s juvenile justice system.

“I do not believe that any one child cannot be rehabilitated, and to throw children away and give them a life without parole sentence is a travesty for our community, because those are our citizens, those are our children,” Mallow said. “If we started early and intervened they wouldn’t be where they are today.”

Mallow also says he wants to run for labor rights, making it harder for companies to misclassify employees as subcontractors.