Rep. Collins talks Senate opponent, veterans at Jesup campaign stop

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Rep. Doug Collins made a campaign stop in Jesup Thursday, pushing his Senate bid.

The Gainesville congressman hosted a meet and greet at the Wayne County Farmers Market.

He encouraged supporters to elect President Donald Trump for four more years and shared why he’s more qualified for the seat than Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

“The biggest differences you have between Senator Loeffler and I, is someone who’s actually done the job, who knows how to do the job,” he said, “not somebody who will tell you what they may want to do or have done and have to cover up what they’ve done in the past.”

One issue high on Collins’ list of priorities: helping veterans. He himself remains active in the Air Force Reserve.

“A veteran should never have to call my office to get help in the VA,” the congressman said. “Until that happens, we’ve not solved our veterans’ problem. But the biggest difference I bring to the table is actual experience and actually getting stuff done — Sen. Loeffler can only say she wrote a bill.”

Loeffler is considered Collins’ main Republican opponent with Rev. Raphael Warnock frontrunning the Democrats.