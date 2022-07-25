SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Monday, roughly a dozen protestors gathered outside of Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter’s office over his stance on Roe vs. Wade.

Carter decided to invite those protestors inside for a meeting, to sit down and try and talk matters out with the people he’s been voted to represent.

Carter has been vocal in support of the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn federal abortion protection and instead leave that decision up to each individual state.

Those who disagree say, it’s time to take the fight to the doorsteps of those that oppose universal access to abortions.

“Buddy Carter represents us as his so-called constituents, and we promise to vote him out in November. Abortion is our right, and we will not be silent, we will not go back and we will not stop making noise until access to reproductive health care is a basic right for all,” said Rachael Gosetti, VP of the Savannah Federation of Democratic Women.

Carter also talked with protestors about their concerns regarding Georgia’s Heartbeat Law, that was allowed to take effect less than a week ago.

He says, he stands by his decision to support that statute.

“This decision by the supreme court was the right decision in my opinion. I say that as a health care professional, I say it as a member of congress. I think that Roe vs. Wade was outdated, first of all I thought it was the wrong decision when it was made 50 years ago but nevertheless, our advances that science have taught us now about the humanity of an unborn child,” Carter explained.

Carter noted that there are 70 female health and care centers that will continue offering services across the state. Twelve of which are here in the first congressional district, which Carter serves.

He says, he will continue to do what he thinks is best for his constituents.

“I want you to know again, I believe in the sanctity of life. I believe that life is precious, and that we should protect life. And I believe in health care, but I don’t believe that abortion is health care. Now I know you don’t agree with me, I know you’re not going to vote for me and I get that, but I believe that the majority of people in the first congressional district believe this,” said Carter.

With Georgia’s Heartbeat Law being allowed to take effect last week, protesters in attendance today say they’re concerned even more laws might be repealed in the coming weeks and months, like same-sex marriage and access to contraceptives.