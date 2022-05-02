SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday, WSAV sat down with Rep. Buddy Carter to discuss the upcoming elections.

Carter is vying to keep his District 1 seat in the U.S. House. Joyce Marie Griggs, Wade Herring and Michelle Munroe will face off in a primary later this month to decide who goes head to head against Carter for the District 1 seat.

Early voting kicked off Monday and will run through May 20. In Chatham County, it’s limited to certain hours and locations:

Main election office: 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Mosquito Control: 65 Billy B Hair Dr – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Savannah Civic Center: 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Islands Library: 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Southwest Library: 14097 Abercorn St – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Watch the full interview in the video player above.