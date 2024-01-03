REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The newly elected mayor of Reidsville has big plans for her term. It was a historic win for Vickie Nail in November 2023. She is the first woman to be elected mayor.

“I just felt like it was time for me to step up,” she told News 3.

Nail was born in raised in Reidsville. When she put her name on the election ballot, she knew she was fulfilling what God called her to do — making the place she calls home better as mayor.

“With the cooperation of the council, we can really revitalize Reidsville and make it a thriving city again.”

This comes after years of incomplete or inaccurate budgets and audits.

“I’ve got to get the budget accurate and up to date where we can start getting grants again. It’ll be done in time because I’ve got notes everywhere to remind me way ahead of time.”

Another task to tackle is unifying the council.

“If I can just get the council together, we can do a lot for this city,” she explained. “They’re going to have to step up and help me, and the citizens need to come and watch their council person at work.”

Transparency is another one of her goals for her term, also allowing more time for public feedback.

“Everybody will have their time to speak because I promised them that. I promised them a voice. This is their house.”

As far as being the first female mayor, Nail says it hasn’t sunk in yet, but she is ready to get to work. She has experience with handling growth in Reidsville. She previously served on the planning and zoning committee and the development authority. She hopes to use those skills in her new role.