RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A recount for Richmond Hill Council Post 2 will be held next week.

According to the city clerk, Dave London, who is trailing Robbie Ward by 54 votes, requested a recount Tuesday evening.

The recount will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. at the Bryan County Elections Office.

A runoff will also be held for Council Post 4 between Steve Scholar and Les Fussel on Dec. 3.

