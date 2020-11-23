Recount of presidential race could start Tuesday in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia’s election officials are ironing out the details for a recount of the state’s presidential race, as requested by President Donald Trump’s campaign on Saturday.

That request came a day after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp, both Republicans, certified results showing Democrat Joe Biden won in Georgia.

Out of about 5 million votes cast, the results showed Biden beat Trump by 12,670 votes, which is within the 0.5% or less margin allowing a losing candidate to request a recount.

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting implementation manager, says the state is discussing the recount details with counties first before establishing a start and end date. He said the recount could begin as soon as Tuesday and wrap up next week, but an official decision would likely come later Monday.

The recount cost will fall on the shoulders of the taxpayers in Georgia, and as Sterling said, the county election workers will be doing the “heavy lifting” on the process. Though rather than a hand tally, which was required in the state’s audit of the presidential race, the recount will be tallied by machines.

Sterling took time during a virtual call with reporters on Monday to address some concerns of the public and politicians, including the validity of certain voting systems.

“We did a count — it nearly exactly lined up with what we saw, and the audit proved the machines did a job properly of counting those ballots,” the manager said, referring to a state audit meant to confirm the voting machines’ tabulation after Georgia used a paper ballot system for the first time in many years.

As for concerns about signature matching on absentee ballots, Sterling said the secretary of state has received generalized grievances, not specific evidence that would prompt a recount. Kemp was among the political voices to call for an audit of the signatures on the ballot envelopes — something Sterling said would likely not occur unless a court requested it.

He added that both parties knew about the signature matching process, and the public had the right to observe.

“If somebody comes to us with specific evidence, we investigate that,” Sterling said.

“Making a conscious decision not to review that on the front end, and then saying afterward that you have questions, doesn’t sit too well with us,” he added.