Record number of voters went to the polls in SC Democratic primary

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Voters in the Palmetto State broke turnout records across the state during this year’s Democratic Presidential Preference Primary (PPP).

Over 540,000 voters across South Carolina, representing roughly 16% of registered voters, cast ballots in the election on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Statewide, voter turnout increased four percent, or about 200,000 more voters, since the last Democratic PPP in 2016.

A number of counties also saw a record turnout in the election, including Beaufort County.

Tedi Light, the Voting Services Chair from the Beaufort County League of Women Voters, says voters helped register were excited to have their voices heard in the process.

“People are getting on board more and more with the fact that things are getting bad or are moving in one direction or the other because we are not participating in the electoral process as voters,” said Light.

Mayra Rivera-Vazquez from Beaufort County Democratic Party says the increased voter turnout shows Democratic voters are working to elect a new president.

“I think now, people are going to be more active in getting out the vote,” says Rivera-Vazquez.

The next election in South Carolina is on June 9 for the state and local primary elections.