SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia voters have advanced and hit a record-breaking turnout on day fifteen of Early Voting.

As of Tuesday morning, 1,638,286 voters cast their ballot during Early Voting, with 130,413 showing up on Monday, Oct. 31.

“At least two million Georgians will cast their ballots early,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a written statement. “It’s the work of our Elections Division and the county election directors that have gotten us here. Voting in Georgia is safe, secure, and accessible – and Georgians know that.”

Whether voting for a Republican, Democrat, Independent, or Libertarian candidate, there are organizations in Chatham County that have made voting accessible, provide voting resources and a hotline, to answer questions or address concerns on voting.

Souls to the Polls traditionally organize rallies to get their congregants to vote. Rev. Gregory Lewis, Founder and President of Souls to the Polls and Pastors United said they not only provide transportation so that congregants can get out and vote early, but they also help to answer any questions regarding the voting process. Lewis said the most important thing to do is vote.

“Whether there is an organization to help you get out and vote or not, you absolutely should vote, no matter what.” said Lewis.

Reverend Dr. Bernard Clarke, pastor of St. Phillip Monumental AME Church offers Souls to the Poles services to his congregation and provides water and snacks to those who utilize the service.

“We want individuals to be hydrated as well as nourished enough to be in line, if there be such a line.”

The Chatham County Republican Party provides information on their website regarding voter registration status, how to find your precinct and/or district, and give key Election and voter registration dates. Their website also offers resources on voting, precinct chairs and elected officials.

In addition, they provide information on their Facebook page such as sample ballots, reminding their followers to vote on both sides of the ballot. They also post reminders about voting.

“Have you voted yet? How about your wife, or your extended family? Your neighbors? Friends? The best advertisement is you talking with friends, neighbors, and family…” said the Chatham County Republican Party in a Facebook post.

The Democratic Party of Georgia is a phone call away for those who have questions about voting. Randy Faigin, Deputy Voter Protection Director at the Democratic Party of Georgia encourages those who have questions about voting to call their Voter Protection Hotline at 1-888-730-5816.

The Voter Protection Hotline serves as a resource for all Georgians, regardless of county, city, or political affiliation. Their hotline volunteers can also assist those in which English is their second language. Callers can also report incidents such as long waiting lines, lack of ADA compliance or denial of provisional ballots. So far, tens of thousands of callers have been assisted with their voting questions and concerns.

Early voting runs until Friday, November 5 and takes place at the following locations:

Voter Registration located at 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E

Savannah Civic Center located at 301 W Oglethorpe Ave

Islands Library located at 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd

Chatham County Mosquito Company located at 65 Billy B. Hair Dr

Southwest Chatham Library located at 14097 Abercorn St

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8.