Rapper Common to perform at local rally for Ossoff, Warnock

Rapper Common speaks during the “People’s State of the Union” event at The Town Hall, in New York, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Award-winning rapper and actor Common is heading to the Savannah area on Saturday to perform at a campaign event for the Democrat challengers in the Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

The artist started his tour of the Peach State on Thursday, campaigning for Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock. The two face GOP incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively, in the Jan. 5 runoffs.

The stakes are high, as the outcome of these races will decide the control of the chamber.

“This Senate runoff is very important,” Common said in a video taken during his Augusta visit. “It’s one of the things that will be the follow-through for what we’re talking about, the change, and how this system can really change and how the government can really go to work.”

I’m here in the great state of #Georgia to get out the vote for the critical Senate Runoff Election. It’s time for change in this country. Let’s make history Georgia and #Vote @ReverendWarnock and Jon @Ossoff. pic.twitter.com/C61izw3GSm — COMMON (@common) December 17, 2020

Common has been outspoken in politics in recent years, focusing his efforts on ending mass incarceration and encouraging voter turnout.

Saturday’s rally aims to get Georgians out to cast their ballots early in-person, now through Dec. 31.

The event will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Garden City Stadium. WSAV NOW will stream the rally live online and on Facebook.

On Friday, Common is meeting with families in Brunswick and donating running shoes in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man whose death sparked nationwide outrage this year.

The artist is set to meet privately with Arbery’s family and legal team.

It was also announced Friday Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would travel to the Peach State. She isn’t scheduled to visit locally but will be campaigning for Ossoff and Warnock in Suwanee and Columbus.