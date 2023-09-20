FILE – Friday meeting of the Chatham County Board of Commissioners

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The race for the District 2 seat on the Chatham County Board of Commissioners is headed to a runoff.

Malinda Scott Hodge and David Tootle will face off on Oct. 17.

Though Hodge held the lead, she did not receive the more than 50 percent required to win.

Candidates Percentage Votes Ni’Aisha Banks 17.10% 206 Michael Hamilton Sr. 12.53% 151 Malinda Scott Hodge 43.15% 520 David Tootle 27.22% 328 1,205 Unofficial results

Four people were vying for the seat left vacant after the death of Larry “Gator” Rivers. His wife, Jean, was appointed to the seat, but state law required the special election to decide who would serve the remainder of the term.

Tuesday’s polls had a significantly low turnout rate. According to the Chatham County Board of Elections, less than 5 percent of registered voters in the district cast their ballots in the special election.

The results still need to be certified.

District 2 covers part of Midtown, East Savannah and areas along the Truman Parkway on the east side.