SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ahead of the May 24 primary, nonpartisan groups are encouraging voters to make their voices heard.

Sunday afternoon in Savannah, coalition partners came together to help educate others on voter registration, the absentee ballot process and voter status checks. Organizers said they want their community ready for the primary in May and the general election in November.

“We are all interested in voter empowerment, voter registration and voter education,” said Shirley James, an organizer of the event. “So that’s why we’re out here today because there are a lot of changes that have happened since the new laws that have been passed.”

Organizers said it’s critical to continue reminding others that their votes and voices matter.

“A lot of people think their vote don’t count and we are trying to get them to understand that no matter what it is, your vote counts,” said event organizer, Jerome Irwin. “If you don’t say nothing, there’s no skin in the game.”

Group leaders also said it’s important for people who have been in jail to know and understand their rights when it comes to voting eligibility.

“Persons who have family members that may have been incarcerated, but have fulfilled all of their obligations through probation and they are allowed to vote,” said James, “and a lot of those persons don’t understand that they can be back in the voting process.”

Organizers aim to continue to hold more events in the coming months.

Remember: early voting begins Monday, May 2.