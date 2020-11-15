Progress continues during day 3 of presidential election audit in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With three days under their belt and three more to go, the Chatham County Board of Elections recounted all absentee votes totaling over 40,000.

Election officials say besides just a few batches consisting of two or three ballots, they are moving on to recounting the Election Day and early voting ballots.

“I’m not promising anything. We may get through those crates today because we are working until 6 p.m. It just depends if workers get tired or if people get worn out,” said Elections supervisor, Billy Wooten.

Wooten says they will take their time to ensure this is an accurate and fair election.

“We’d rather it be accurate and correct and all the T’s are crossed and dots on the I’s so we are not in any hurry,” he added.

Wooten says the next few days will consist of mostly data entry.

” I envision that the data entry piece will be what will take the next couple days because I think we are about to get all of the counting done,” he said.

At this rate, workers are expected to completely finish the recount of all ballots before the deadline on Wednesday.