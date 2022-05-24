SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Trial and error, that’s what many of the polling sites across Chatham County had to go through to get their precincts up and running early to start Election Day.

“Some issues have been reported to us. We understand they are issues or polls being out or some varying degrees at Moses Jackson, W.W Law. the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum and the Temple of Glory,” Mayor Van Johnson explained.

After speaking with several polling managers, many of the problems they encountered were technology-related and took place right at the start of the day when the polls first opened at 7 a.m.

Issues, that have since been resolved for the most part.

“We didn’t have enough power cords to connect some of the machines, and then we had trouble with the express folds, and we had trouble with the counter. So we had it pretty rough for a while,” said Shirley Stinson, polling manager at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum precinct.

While most of the polling managers WSAV spoke to reported minimal issues, we’re now hearing about a new problem that just happened to a member of Savannah’s City Council.

Post 2 At-Large Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely says, when she tried to cast her vote earlier today she was told by poll workers that she had already voted when in-fact, that was not the case.

Now, she’s searching for answers.

“When I went to try and vote unfortunately I was told that I couldn’t vote because I had already voted, and that was not the case. They said it was a glitch in the pad, in the voting pad, the processing pad I assume, and just, I guess the equipment itself,” Blakely said.

All polling locations across Chatham County will stay open until 7 p.m. tonight.

So as long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to make your voice heard.