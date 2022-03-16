COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Filing is open for South Carolina’s 2022 primary elections.

Filing opened Wednesday for the contests, which include intraparty races featuring Republican incumbents fending off challengers backed by former President Donald Trump.

All candidates for state, federal and local offices must register by March 30.

Primary elections are June 14.

The two most closely watched congressional seats are along South Carolina’s coast, where U.S. Reps. Tom Rice and Nancy Mace are being targeted by Trump for behavior he has characterized as disloyal to him.

Democrats Joe Cunningham and Mia McLeod are vying for the chance to face Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who is seeking his second full term.