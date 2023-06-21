STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — After investigating for nearly two years, the FBI closed a probe related to voter fraud in the previous presidential election. I spoke to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s highest-ranking election official, about the case.

When asked about the now disproved claims made by former President Trump, Raffensperger was quick to point to the facts.

“We’ve proven that every single allegation was false. There weren’t thousands upon thousands of dead people that voted in Georgia, only four. There was no underage voting. They said there was 2000 felons, less than 74. Things like that,” said Raffensperger

After losing the presidential election in 2020—Donald Trump insisted that he would have won the election if it were not “rigged” with fake ballots.

Raffensperger, who is also Republican, insists that these claims are completely false. He points to the investigation as proof.

“There was so much misinformation, disinformation and outright lying about the post-election and the election process in Georgia. So I really wanted to get the facts out,” said Raffensperger.

A publicly released phone call revealed that Trump called Raffensperger just days before the January 6th insurrection.

In the phone call, Trump pleaded for Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes”—that’s the amount Trump would have needed to win the election.

During the call, Trump also told Raffensperger that he was committing a crime by refusing to overturn the election results.

Raffensperger was in Statesboro today to address the local rotary club. While he spoke about a variety of topics, election security was at the forefront.