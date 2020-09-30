Presidential debate descends into chaos

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – “Embarrassing.”

“Disgraceful.”

“A train wreck.”

Those are some of the words being used to describe Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

It was an absolute free-for-all at times, 90 minutes of constant interruptions with Fox News moderator Chris Wallace struggling, and failing, to gain control.

The tone between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden was combative, with with name calling on both sides.

“The fact is that everything he has said tonight is a lie. Everyone knows he’s a liar,” Biden said at one point, later adding “You’re the worst president America has ever had.”

President Trump, meanwhile, failed to disavow white supremacists and extremist supporters when pressed on the issue, and once again falsely claimed the upcoming election may be “rigged.”

