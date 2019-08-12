Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg heading to the Lowcountry

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – APRIL 14: South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announces that he will be seeking the Democratic nomination for president during a rally in the old Studebaker car factory on April 14, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – South Bend (Ind.) Mayor Pete Buttigieg is campaigning in the Lowcountry this weekend.

Buttigieg, running for president as a Democratic candidate, will be stopping in Beaufort and Hampton on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The Beaufort County Democratic Party and the Chatham County Democratic Committee are hosting a town hall with Buttigieg; doors open at 9:45 a.m. The event is open to the public and outdoors, but attendees need to RSVP to receive the address.

At noon, the candidate is heading to Hampton for a roundtable discussion on “his new policy to unleash the potential of rural America.” The event is open to the public and will be held at the American Legion Hut (801 Jackson Ave W). Attendees can RSVP here.

Buttigieg was elected as the Mayor of South Bend in 2011 and reelected in 2015. He graduated from Harvard University and Oxford’s Pembroke College and joined the U.S. Navy Reserve.

If elected, the 37-year-old would become the youngest and first openly gay president in U.S. history.