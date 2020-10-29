Presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen makes campaign stop in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Libertarian presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen was in the Hostess City Wednesday making a final push to gain voters.

Jorgensen spoke to a group of supporters at Coach’s Corner about her vision she sees for America which includes the right to think for yourself rather than someone doing it for you.

The Libertarian candidate is running on freedom, peace and meaningful criminal justice reform.

“I’ve never held an office and when people ask me why I’m qualified I say I’ve never raised a tax, I’ve never not balanced a budget and I’ve never sent troops into endless war,” Jorgensen told News 3.

Jorgensen said she’s a political outsider although this is her second time having her name on a presidential ballot. She ran for office in 1996 as the Libertarian parties vice presidential candidate. This time around, the campaign is seeing low polling numbers so News 3 asked why is she continuing her campaign?

“Well first of all this is what I signed up for and secondly somebody has to,” Jorgensen said.

The presidential candidate said she’s standing up for those with a different opinion. Lydia Kapp and Vito Gutilla attended the event Wednesday and are voting for her on election day for that reason.

“You are entitled to believe what you believe and live the way you want to live, but you are not entitled to force those beliefs or those lifestyles on other people,” Kapp said.

“A third party definitely could shake things up a bit if it gets enough traction. It’s just obviously a very difficult thing to do,” Gutilla said.

Dr. Jorgensen outlined what she would do if elected as president like her plan for fixing the economy, health care and how she would have handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There were literally dozens of testing kits around the globe that we could’ve used and yet because of the FDA and the CDC we were only allowed to use two of them,” Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen is scheduled to be in Iowa and Minnesota later this weekend.