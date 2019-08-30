Presidential candidate brings ‘people first’ campaign to Lowcountry

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A Democratic Presidential Candidate took his “people first’ message back to the Low Country. Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro was in Beaufort Friday. He was welcomed by a crowd of around 200 supporters. All of them waited to hear his plan for change in the White House. The candidate says it begins with putting people first.

The 44 year old Castro is a native and former Mayor of San Antonio, Texas. He served as Secretary of HUD under the Obama Administration, and he also has a twin brother whose a congressman from Texas.

Castro told voters in Beaufort that if elected President, he’ll push for Universal Pre-K for 3 and four year-olds. The candidate wants to reform police departments across the country with a plan to implement a ‘use of force’ standard for police officers.

Castro also wants to raise the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour.

“I believe that on January 20, 2021, at 12:01 pm, that we’re gonna have a Democratic President, a Democratic House and a Democratic Senate that’s gonna give us the opportunity to do what we have to do. What we have to do to make sure that all Americans can prosper. That means working to immediately ensure that everybody has good health care in our country, it also means rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, and leading again to fight the climate crisis, as well as reforming our immigration system,” says Julian Castro, Democratic Presidential Candidate.

The former attorney is also gearing up to bring that message to the national stage. The third democratic debate is set for September 12 in his home state of Texas.















