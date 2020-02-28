President Trump, supporters ready for North Charleston rally

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – President Donald Trump will take the stage in North Charleston Friday night rallying supporters ahead of the South Carolina Democratic primary.

Thousands have gathered for the event at the North Charleston Coliseum with some staking out their spot as early as 5 p.m. Thursday. The 14,000 seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The atmosphere outside of the coliseum Friday afternoon was upbeat with sidewalks lined with vendors selling Trump merchandise.

The president has a lot of support in South Carolina — a deeply red state. A Democrat hasn’t won in the state since President Jimmy Carter in the 1970s.

With Democrats poised to pick a candidate in Saturday’s primary, some supporters say it’s important to show the country want four more years of Trump.

“I’m sure it will be positive and upbeat just the way he is,” said Bayne Rowland.

Beverly Spivey said she’s showing her support “for what we stand for and for South Carolina and save the babies.”

Doors opened around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon to the general public.

President Trump is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m. Check back at this story then.