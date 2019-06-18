President Trump kicks off 2020 re-election campaign, supporters gather to watch in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: President Trump kicked off his re-election campaign last night in Orlando while supporters gathered right here in Savannah.

At the packed Amway Center in Orlando, the president debuted a new campaign slogan, “Keep America Great”.

During his speech, President Trump said he’s been under siege by investigations since he took office. He also described democrats in harsh terms, saying the party is driven by hatred.

Here in Savannah, over 100 Trump supporters tuned in at Coach’s Corner on E. Victory Dr.

Jonothan Jones was in attendance last night and said he thinks the president has accomplished a lot so far.

“If you just look at the last period in office and what he’s done and the people he’s reached out to, and just see his record,” Jones said. “This is a great time for people to come on and jump on the Trump wagon.”

The event was hosted by a number of local political groups, including the Chatham County Republican Party and the Skidaway Island Republican Club.

This all comes a week before two dozen democrats are competing for their party’s nomination to face off against Trump in the November 2020 election.

_________________

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday night Donald Trump kicks off his bid to keep the White House in 2020. Across the country — and right here in Savannah — supporters are gearing up to watch.

Thousands of Trump supporters have been waiting outside the Amway Center in Orlando for the event. Some have been lined up there since Monday in hopes of being one of the 20,000 allowed inside to hear from the president.

Back in Savannah, a watch party for the president’s re-election announcement is being held at Coach’s Corner, located at 3016 E Victory Dr.

The event is hosted by a number of local political groups, including the Chatham County Republican Party and the Skidaway Island Republican Club. Organizers say they expect a couple of hundred supporters to attend.

The rally in Orlando begins at 8 p.m. The Coach’s Corner watch party is free and open to anyone with food, drink and merchandise available for purchase.

According to Politics Out Loud, LLC, a portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to the Tiny House Project in Savannah, which provides housing for homeless veterans.