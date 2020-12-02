President, senators respond to Georgia official’s outrage over election threats

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – “It has all gone too far,” Georgia’s voting system implementation manager said Tuesday of the rhetoric surrounding the state’s election.

Gabriel Sterling’s outrage seemed to quickly get the attention of President Donald Trump and the Georgia senators he called out, saying they have failed to condemn violent threats made toward those working on the state’s election.

“All of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this,” Sterling said.

Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh said in a statement to the Associated Press Tuesday evening, “No one should engage in threats or violence, and if that has happened, we condemn that fully.”

Representatives for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler issued similar statements, saying the Republican senators condemn violence of any kind.

The president still took to Twitter to reiterate unfounded claims of “massive voter fraud in Georgia.” The statements from Perdue and Loeffler also criticized Georgia’s election process.

Meanwhile, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said his office is investigating threats made against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“We will continue to stand with local, state and federal officials to say violence of any kind has no place in Georgia,” he tweeted.

