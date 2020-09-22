President Donald Trump to visit Georgia Friday

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One to travel to a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – President Donald Trump is set to return to the Peach State on Friday, his second trip in recent months.

The president is expected to arrive in Georgia early Friday afternoon.

Back in July, Trump traveled to Atlanta to discuss a plan to expedite environmental review processes for infrastructure projects, including the expansion of I-75.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the president is likely to return to the city for a campaign event promoting the “Black Voices for Trump” coalition. His campaign launched the effort last November to help secure the African American vote in Georgia.

The Democratic Party of Georgia released a statement Tuesday saying a campaign visit won’t change what Black Georgians have lost under Trump’s presidency.

“From Trump’s complete mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic that has disproportionately harmed Black and Brown communities, to his continued attacks on the Affordable Care Act, and his refusal to address the systemic racism that is hurting Black and Brown Americans, Donald Trump has failed our community, and no campaign visit at the eleventh hour can change that reality,” the statement reads, in part.

During a recent campaign stop in Savannah, the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., defended his father’s response to the pandemic, saying he remained calm while making tough decisions.

Trump Jr. also turned the question of solving racial inequities back on Biden, asking: “Why didn’t you do that when you were the vice president to the first African American president?”