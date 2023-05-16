POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Many people remember when the city of Pooler was just a gas station and a few places to eat.

But it has been one of the fastest-growing cities in our area — one where you can eat, play and work.

Mayor Rebecca Benton has been there to see it all, but in five months, Pooler will be under new leadership.

Benton announced on Monday that she will not seek reelection.

She’s been involved with the city for 20 years, first on the city council in 2004, serving as mayor pro tem for eight years.

She was elected mayor in 2020, taking over from Mike Lamb, who retired.

In her tenure, Benton says she’s most proud of the businesses, infrastructure and recreational programs for children in the city. She says she is proud that despite this growth, Pooler still has a small-town atmosphere.

Benton has endorsed council member Steve Wall as her successor.

Pooler residents elect a new mayor on Nov. 7.