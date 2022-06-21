CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia’s primary runoff election is today and WSAV is Your Local Election Headquarters providing you with what you need to know.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.

All normal polling locations will be open. Be sure to bring a photo ID.

Several races are on the runoff ballot. Democrats will choose candidates for Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Insurance Commissioner and Labor Commissioner.

In Coastal Georgia, Democrats will pick a candidate for the 1st Congressional District to face incumbent Buddy Carter in November.

In Chatham County, voters will also decide the Savannah-Chatham School Board District 5 as well as the Chatham Recorder’s Court contest.

For a list of polling locations in Chatham County, visit here.