SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Voting is now underway for two special elections in Chatham County and Rincon today.

Today, a special election is happening for the District 2 Chatham County Commission seat. Voters will decide who will fill the seat of the late Commissioner Larry “Gator” Rivers, who passed away last April. His widow Jean Brown Rivers was appointed to temporarily fill the seat until a new council member is elected.

The candidates are David Tootle, Malinda Jane Scott Hodge, Michael Joseph Hamilton, Sr., and Ni’Aisha Banks. Polling for the County Commissioner District 2 Special Election will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Grace United Methodist Church, 6412 Waters Ave

River Pointe, 939 Wheaton St

W.W. Law Center, 900 E Bolton St

Fellowship Of Love, 1402 Harmon St

Holy Spirit Lutheran, 622 E 37th St

Christ Community at Morningside, 1805 E Gwinnett St

Salvation Army, 3000 Bee Road

Oasis of Hope Community Center, 728 E 55th St.

Williams Court, 1900 Lincoln Street

Jenkins High School, 1800 E. DeRenne Avenue

The Connexion Church, 5411 Skidaway Road

Bible Baptist Church, 4700 Skidaway Road

Senior Citizens Inc, 3025 Bull Street

Butler Pres. Ed. Building, 603 West Victory Drive

Bull Street Baptist Church, 1400 Bull St

West Broad YMCA, 1110 May Street

Tompkins Recreational Center, 2333 Ogeechee Road

*Voting at the Hellenic Center will be temporarily moved across the street to the Bull Street Baptist Church, in the back.

Two candidates are also up for the Rincon City Council seat; Kevin Exley and Eric Hills. Today’s special election to fill a vacant city council seat on the Rincon City Council will take place today from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at only one location: Vernon Hinely Center, 102 S Columbia Ave. in Rincon.