Poll workers implement safety protocols amid pandemic, encourage people to vote

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Poll workers want to assure voters that they are doing everything they can on Tuesday to keep their precincts safe amid the pandemic.

Clerks are limiting the number of people inside each precinct, and markers on the ground indicate where voters should stand to maintain social distancing. Voters are required to wear a mask inside each precinct. However, if a voter does not have one, a clerk will give them a face covering to keep. Voters are also given hand sanitizer and their own stylus pens to use for the voting machines and the iPads.

At the Chatham Emergency Management Services Station 1 precinct off of White Bluff Road, poll workers told News 3 they are not touching driver’s licenses but that they are thoroughly sanitizing the voting cards before and after each use.

Poll workers at the First Presbyterian Church precinct off of Washington Avenue have plexiglass to separate themselves from voters and all clerks are wearing gloves.

Emily Davis was one of the first people in line to vote at that polling location. She told News 3 that she felt comfortable voting in-person.

“They take a lot of measures to make sure everybody’s safe. They have everything marked, they’re counting how many people are in the building, they all have masks on, so I felt like they’re doing a great job of being safe and keeping everybody hopefully healthy,” said Davis.

One poll worker said she believes the lines were shorter this year because more people voted from home. The Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, said up to 45,000 people requested absentee ballots in Chatham County.