Political fight in Georgia suburbs as McBath jumps districts

FILE – Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., speaks to supporters of Joe Biden as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a rally Nov. 2, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia lawmakers are scheduled to begin a special session called by Gov. Brian Kemp to redistrict Georgia’s congressional delegation, state Senate and state House. The headline-grabbing issue for lawmakers will be whether Republicans target suburban Democrats McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux, who have gained seats in recent years. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Lucy McBath isn’t going away, even as Republicans try to draw district lines to pry back a slice of the American suburbs from congressional Democrats.

McBath is a gun control activist who in 2018 wrested away Newt Gingrich’s old suburban Atlanta U.S. House district from the GOP. Georgia’s GOP-controlled General Assembly responded by drawing a much more Republican 6th Congressional District for McBath.

But McBath announced Monday that she was jumping to a different suburban Atlanta district drawn to favor Democrats. She’s telling supporters that her mission is too important to step aside.

The move could set up a primary against U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, the incumbent Democrat in the new district.