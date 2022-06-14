BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Along with the many issues and candidates on the ballot in Beaufort County, the biggest may have been sheriff, where the primary winner has no competition in November.

As results continue to trickle in, PJ Tanner holds a significant lead over challenger and former sheriff’s captain and solicitor office investigator JoJo Woodward. Tanner garnered 62% of the votes to Woodwards 38%. Tanner hopes to hold on and begin his seventh term in office.

The election board has released votes from 38 of the 98 precincts — all of those are from north of the broad river. Bluffton, Hilton Head Island and Sun City are still waiting to be counted before the race can be officially called.

Tanner has advocated for higher pay for his deputies and has talked about improving technology in the department in the future. He is currently up about 3,000 votes.

But Tanner said the work doesn’t end whenever this election does.

“We have to make sure to energize the criminal justice system in a way that we have a backlog in criminal cases. these people are out on bond, they are committing more crimes,” Tanner said. “Our bond settings need to go up, our bond amounts need to go up. And then we need to go to work. We need to be in court Monday through Friday, 40 hours a week until we deal with the backlog.”