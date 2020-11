SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Voters in the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry lined up outside polling locations Tuesday morning.

Polling locations started at 7:00 a.m. and will continue to take votes till 7:00 p.m.

WSAV News 3 brings you team coverage. We have crews at several local locations sharing the latest developments as ballots continue to be cast throughout Election Day.

Below are some of the sights and sounds from the polling locations: