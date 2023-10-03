SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday offers another opportunity for voters to hear from candidates for Savannah City Council.

In partnership with Georgia Southern University, WSAV is holding part two of the Voter Empowerment Series featuring candidates for At-Large Posts 1 and 2 and Districts 2, 3 and 4:

Post 1 At-Large: Carol Bell, Jason Leslie Combs, Roshida Edwards, Curtis Singleton, Marc Anthony Smith, Tony Thomas, Clinton Young

Post 2 At-Large: Alicia Miller Blakely (i), Pat Rossiter

District 2: Tia Brightwell, Detric Leggett (i), Taylor Washington

District 3: Clinton Cowart, Todd Rhodes, Tammy Stone, Linda Wilder-Bryan (i)

District 4: Calum Crampton, Sara Aguero Jahannes, Nick Palumbo (i)

Moderated by WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw and Ben Senger, the forums will begin at 6 p.m. at the Armstrong Center Auditorium.

The first part of the Voter Empowerment Series took place on Monday, featuring candidates for mayor and Districts 5 and 6. Visit here to rewatch the debates.

The series is sponsored by Georgia Southern University’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, Department of Sociology and Anthropology and Department of Political Science and International Studies.