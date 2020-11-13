Ossoff stops in Savannah, Ga. GOP leaders campaign for Perdue, Loeffler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As Georgia’s U.S. Senate races heat up, the candidates are making stops in the Hostess City. All eyes are on the Peach State as this race could determine the balance of power in Washington, D.C.

Georgia is on the country’s mind right now because of this highly contested Senate race. Both parties were in Savannah Thursday. Congressman Buddy Carter spoke on behalf of Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue while Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff spoke to a large crowd of supporters on why change is coming to Georgia.

Ossoff is working to turn the tables in Washington, D.C. At a rally in Savannah Thursday, he told a large masked up crowd that his desire is to heal while bringing back a sense of unity.

“We can bring people back together by focusing on overcoming the challenges of our time and as the dust settles on this divisive presidential race, I’m going to stay focused on how we can recover as a state and as a country,” Ossoff said.

President Donald Trump flags flew high behind the man of the hour. A group of Trump supporters gathered outside of the Georgia State Railroad Museum.

Perdue supporter Jeanne Seaver is voting for Georgia’s incumbent Republican senators because she says they understand how to bring jobs back to Georgia. That’s why she can’t get behind Ossoff.

“He believes the government should tell us how to live our lives. We believe that the government should stay out of our lives and we are able to live our lives in freedom,” Seaver said.

Congressman Buddy Carter and other Georgia GOP leaders spoke out ahead of Thursday’s event agreeing with supporters.

“That’s why it’s so very important that we get out and that we elect a businessman like David Perdue. Someone who has proven himself, someone who has created 10’s and thousands of jobs,” Carter told News 3.

Carter said that Ossoff will be another “socialist rubber stamp” in Washington, D.C. Ossoff said these comments are just “partisan nonsense.”

“I’m here to talk about how we get out of this public health crisis, how we can invest in hospitals and clinics, and lower health care costs for families here in Chatham County,” Ossoff said.

Ossoff supporters are backing him every step of the way as they watch history unfold.

“We haven’t sent someone from Georgia to the U.S. Senate since the early ’90s so this is a chance for us to really change the trajectory of the country,” Ossoff supporter Orlando Scott said.

Vice President Mike Pence will head to Georgia to campaign for his party’s two candidates sometime next week.