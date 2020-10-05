Ossoff joins Atlanta officials urging residents to register to vote

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Leaders in the Peach State want you to register for the upcoming election, now just four weeks out.

Georgia’s voter registration period ends Monday night.

To remind Georgians of the deadline, Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff met with faith leaders, political activists, members of Atlanta City Council, and voters by the John Lewis mural in downtown Atlanta to urge voters to register.

Some voters say they’re concerned about the future of health care, as well as the economic future in the Peach State, given that the pandemic has impacted so many people’s lives.

“Public health should not be partisan,” Ossoff said. “Mask wearing became partisan because this president and his enablers made it so. They sent mixed messages when the public needed clarity on how to protect ourselves and others.”

Ossoff is running against GOP Sen. David Perdue, who tweeted out the link to register or check your status if voting in Georgia on Monday.

Folks, today is the voter registration deadline. If you’re not registered or need to update your address, DO IT TODAY. To register or to check your registration status, go to the Secretary of State’s ‘My Voter Page’ website. #GAsen #gapolhttps://t.co/3EJ7LAGEay — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) October 5, 2020

You can also text “VOTE” to 51015.

Early voting in Georgia starts next Monday, Oct. 12. The last day to request an absentee ballot in the state is Oct. 30, but election officials urge you to do so as soon as possible.