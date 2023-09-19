BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — In less than two months, voters in Beaufort County will have their hand in a few key decisions.

“Every election affects people,” said Diana Heitman with the League of Women Voters.

The biggest thing on the ballot might be the Beaufort County School District’s referendum. With a price tag of $439 million, it will shape the future of the school system for years to come.

“This is the sequence to the one that was passed a couple of years ago and it’s vital, it’s critical,” Heitman said. “And so, yeah, I really encourage everyone to take a look at what’s on that referendum and consider really carefully how they do vote.”

Over the next few weeks, the League of Women Voters will help residents register to vote. That group along with others in the Lowcountry are hoping to drive more people to the polls.

“Our main goal is the support of democracy and in order to have that support manifest itself, people need to vote,” Heitman said. “So that’s what we do today and we do it before every election. Local elections, state elections, national elections. We help people who would like to vote, register to vote, and we encourage them to do that.”

On Tuesday the organization spoke at a Lowcountry high school. That room was filled with students who will vote for the first time this November.

“That’s an exciting prospect because for these young people, it’s all new but, you know, they know that that’s the responsibility of being a grown-up,” Heitman said.

Also, Bluffton voters will decide who will lead the town as they will be electing a new mayor. Lisa Sulka is stepping down after she spent more than a decade as mayor.

“All those offices that have day-to-day operations in your local space of living, they’re just so important,” Heitman said. “And so the election for mayor of Bluffton is a big one because Bluffton is growing.”

If you want to jump ahead of the voting lines this November you can vote early. The early voting period starts on Oct. 23 and runs until Nov. 3.