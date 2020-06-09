Key Senate race in Georgia will have to wait until November

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Rep. Doug Collins from the 9th District was a bit far from home Tuesday as he visited the Port of Savannah. That’s because he’s running for U.S. Senate.

But no one could vote for him during Tuesday’s primary.

“That’s one of the biggest questions right now, people say ‘I went to vote for you today and I didn’t find your name,'” Collins told News 3.

He is reminding voters that this is a special kind of election and ballots won’t be cast until November.

Collins is giving up his congressional seat to try to win the Senate race. The most prominent opponent he’s facing is a member of his own party, Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to the Senate seat earlier this year by Gov. Brian Kemp. She is filling out the term of former Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson.

President Donald Trump had supported Collins being appointed. And while disappointed at the time, Collins tells us now he acknowledges the governor’s right to make the decision but that he’s still running against Loeffler and any Democrat that joins the race.

“But I respect the governor’s pick, I’ve known the governor a long time, it’s his right to appoint but it’s also the responsibility of the people of Georgia to actually get to pick,” said Collins. “So the appointment to a senator was made, now we’re going to get to have an election and let the people of Georgia decide.”

All the Democrats that may decide to run aren’t quite known yet but for now, Collins and Loeffler seem to be spending most of their time just running against each other.

There have also been some attack ads circulating against Collins which he calls mostly “lies.”

Collins is offering up his experience in Congress, saying he has a “base” and most importantly he has legislative experience.

He’s not worried voters will lose their taste for elections by November. He says the presidential race should bring out plenty of voters