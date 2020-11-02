LIVE: Obama visiting Atlanta in final push for Democrats

Watch live coverage of the rally on this page

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Former President Barack Obama is visiting Atlanta Monday, making one last push for Democrats and Joe Biden, his former vice president.

Obama is expected at a drive-in rally at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium in the early afternoon.

Jon Ossoff, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, and Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate special election in the Peach State, are also scheduled to speak.

Other elected officials, candidates and Georgia voters will also address the crowd.

Georgia, considered a battleground state this year, has welcomed several visits from the presidential campaigns.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump and Sen. Kamala Harris both made stops in the Peach State.