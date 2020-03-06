“Not right now”, Warren taking time with endorsement after bowing out

(NBC News) – The race to become the Democratic nominee for president is now down to two.

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are the only major contenders left after Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race Thursday.

“I will not be running for president in 2020, but I guarantee I will stay in the fight,” Warren said upon announcing her exit.

Warren suspended her campaign two days after a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday, where she failed to win a single state and and even finished third in Massachusetts.

Once a frontrunner, the policy expert with a “plan for everything” couldn’t win over enough progressives to beat Bernie Sanders, nor enough moderates to top Joe Biden.

Online and in person, Biden and Sanders heaped praise on Warren.

“She’s changed political consciousness in America,” Sanders said.

