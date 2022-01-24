Noncitizen voting ban measure falls short in Georgia Senate

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Georgia State Senator Butch Miller speaks on the legislative session’s first day in Atlanta. Miller on Monday, Jan 24, 2022, failed to gain a required two-thirds majority to pass a proposed amendment that would change the state constitution to include a ban on voting by noncitizens that is already in state law. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate is rejecting a plan to amend the state constitution to include a ban on voting by noncitizens. Such a ban is already in state law.

Senate Resolution 363 won a 33-14 majority, but fell short of the two-thirds majority of 38 needed for a constitutional amendment. The vote fell along party lines, with Democrats opposing the measure and Republicans supporting it.

Republicans say the change is needed to clarify the constitution to say only citizens of the United States and residents of Georgia can vote.

Democrats say they only want citizens to vote, but say the move is unnecessary political theater aimed at motivating Republican voters in an election year.