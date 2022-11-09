SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County voters voted against Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) — the one-cent sales tax that would have allowed local governments to pay for transportation improvement projects for the next 5 years.

“While TSPLOST not passing may slow things down, it’s not going to stop anything,” Chairman Chester A. Ellis said. “With all the growth expected in the western parts of Chatham County, it will be imperative for transportation-related projects to remain a priority.”

The measure lost narrowly, with 51,941 voters saying no to 50,556 voters in favor, according to the Chatham County Board of Elections.

“This morning I have been communicating with state and federal partners, and we’ll continue to work on plans for the much-needed transportation infrastructure enhancements that, at this point, do not involve raising property taxes,” Ellis continued.

On plans currently in place to intentionally deal with transportation issues in Chatham County pertaining to traffic, road expansions, sidewalks and bike paths Chairman Ellis said.

“In addition to conversations we’re having with state and federal transportation partners, we’re also planning on bringing industries to the table whose presence will have an impact on Chatham County’s transportation infrastructure, like Hyundai and partner businesses, to discuss potential funding partnerships.”

Currently, the Chatham County Department of Engineering has 15 non-Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects.