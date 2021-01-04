News 3’s Tina-Tyus Shaw interviews Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — News 3 anchor Tina Tyus-Shaw had the opportunity to speak with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for a one-on-one interview.

Their conversation took place during Harris’s stop in Savannah to show support for Democrat Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff at Sunday’s drive-in rally event.

In addition to commenting on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the future vice president spoke about the Peach State’s critical runoff elections this week.

“The voters of Georgia have an opportunity to elect a son of Savannah in Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff who will fight for the people of Georgia, who will fight out against anybody who is trying to silence the people of Georgia,” Harris said.

She also spoke about the response to the pandemic, stating that addressing the COVID-19 outbreak will be the “first order of business” for herself and President-elect Joe Biden when they take office.

“It’s going to be about making sure we put in place what we have not seen with the current administration, which is a real plan,” Harris said.

Harris, who will be sworn in on Jan. 20, also commented on the $600 stimulus payment that families are starting to receive.

“Americans deserve more,” Harris said, adding, “They deserve to have, as they will have, a President of the United States in Joe Biden, who sees the people, who understands their needs and fights for them.”

As Harris prepares to step into a role never before held by a woman or person of color, she shared with Tyus-Shaw the legacy she hopes to leave for everyone.

“My mother had many sayings, and one of them that she would say [is], ‘Kamala, you may be the first to do many things — make sure you’re not the last,'” Harris said.

“When I think about the significance of being vice president, I am fully aware that I stand on some very broad shoulders of folks that fought for and that believe that it could happen,” Harris said.

“It’s about recognizing that when we walk through these doors as a first, we have to leave the door wider and we have to assure that more can come in,” she said. “And I pledge to you: yes, I am the first; I will not be the last.”

View News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw’s full interview with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the video below.



