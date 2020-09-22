National Voter Registration Day: Key info for Georgia, South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, a civic holiday celebrating democracy in the United States.

With the presidential election just six weeks away, now is the time for voters to register or check their status.

“If we want to see more Americans participate in our democracy, it is crucial that the next few weeks bring record-setting levels of voter registration that will enable as many citizens as possible to have their voices heard this November,” stated National Voter Registration Day Program Director Lauren Kunis.

Georgia and South Carolina both offer online voter registration. Voters can also print a registration form, fill it out and mail it to their local board of elections.

As for absentee or mail-in voting, election officials say voters should apply for ballots as soon as possible and, in turn, mail out ballots as soon as possible.

Key dates

Georgia:

Monday, Oct. 5 – last day to register

Monday, Oct. 12 – early voting begins

Saturday, Oct. 24 – mandatory Saturday voting day

Friday, Oct. 30 – deadline to request absentee ballot

Tuesday, Nov. 6 (7 p.m.) – deadline to vote absentee

The deadline to vote absentee in Georgia was extended but is being appealed by the secretary of state’s office.

South Carolina:

Friday, Oct. 2 – last day to register in person (unless county board holds weekend hours)

Sunday, Oct. 4 – last day to register online or by fax or email

Monday, Oct. 5 – last day to register by mail

Saturday, Oct. 24 – deadline to request absentee ballot

Saturday, Oct. 31 – mandatory Saturday voting day

Monday, Nov. 2 (5 p.m.) – deadline to vote absentee

Resources

Georgia:

South Carolina: