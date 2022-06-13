HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Representative Nancy Mace made one last appeal to voters, before Tuesday’s primary.

It was a hot one on Hilton Head Island Monday afternoon as Mace made one final push to voters before primary day. Mace was joined by the former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

She told the crowd that Mace earned the right to be re-elected.

“Nancy has fought for tax cuts, she’s fought wasteful spending,” Mace said. “And she’s going to continue to know the value of the dollar. Nancy Mace has had the backs of law enforcement and she has said criminals need to go to jail and they don’t need to get out easily. Nancy Mace will continue to make sure we follow the rule of the law.”

Mace’s opponent Katie Arrington is endorsed by Trump but Mace says that doesn’t faze her. She says the backing she gets from South Carolinians is what really matters.

“I’m the only candidate that’s got the backing of local leadership here,” Mace said. “The state senator endorses us. We even had the mayor endorse. We had governor Haley here today and yesterday campaigning with us. It’s great to have so many South Carolinians out here.”

Heading into Tuesday, Mace foresees huge voter turnout. She believes that will be driven in part by public discontent with inflation and record gas prices..

“I do believe this is going to be a big year in elections in South Carolina and across the country. People are really angry with what’s going on from inflation to gas prices to immigration,” Mace said. “I think you’ll see great turnout tomorrow and we’ll see massive turnout in November.”