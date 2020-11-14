NAACP using data to target Black voters ahead of Ga. US Senate runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Organizations across the country are working to ensure Georgia voters know that another important election is coming up in January. The runoff races for two U.S. Senate seats determine who takes control.

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) President Derrick Johnson is organizing efforts to get Black voters to storm the polls on Jan. 5. Thousands of feet are already on the ground in Georgia.



“It is our job to make democracy work for America. It is our job to ensure all votes count,” Johnson said.

On a Zoom meeting, Johnson said throughout the presidential race the NAACP focused on following the data. Thousands of volunteers rallied together to reach voters who have voted before but recently have been inactive.

Volunteers made over 675,000 phone calls and sent more than 16 million text messages in battleground states.

“It’s important because all of this added up to be the most strategic and largest African American voter contact program for this election cycle,” Johnson said.

The NAACP is still waiting to learn how the data shook out this year, but it looks to them as Black voters turned out making several key races razor thin.

The non-partisan organization worked alongside Stacey Abrams and her organization Fair Fight Action to reach 800,000 new voters in communities where politicans have never been before.

“We didn’t just show up and say, “vote for me.” We showed up and said, “how can I help?’ and by doing that by creating relationships and using a relational model to build power. We were able to organize and sustain that organizing over multiple cycles increasing every year who was going to turn out,” Abrams said.

Around 200,000 volunteers have been on the ground in key states urging people to vote. Upwards of $15 million has been spent during this election by the NAACP.