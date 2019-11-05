NAACP Savannah Chapter offers free rides to the polls on Election Day

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – One local group in Chatham County is not letting a lack of mobility keep anyone from voting.

The Savannah Chapter of the NAACP offered free rides to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Linda Carter, secretary of the local chapter, told News 3 she was taking calls all day and sending her eight volunteer drivers across the county. One driver said he learned about the Fight for the Right movement in school at Savannah State University. It inspired him to want to help his neighbors make a change in their communities.

“The people that we meet, they are so excited to vote. Transportation shouldn’t be a barrier to be able to vote, and the NAACP is taking away that barrier.” Yusef Polite, NAACP volunteer driver

Yusef Polite said he’s been driving senior citizens and people with financial or physical limitations around the county to vote for the past three years. He said he looks forward to this day every year, transporting people for a common cause. Polite is also encouraging more people to volunteer and effect real change from the driver’s seat.

“The more people doing it, the larger area we can cover to get as many people out to vote that want to vote but don’t have transportation.” Yusef Polite, NAACP volunteer driver

The number for the NAACP is 912-233-4161.