More than 1 million absentee ballots already requested by Georgians for runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As Georgia’s Secretary of State announced Monday that the state is recertifying election results — without a change in the presidential election results — he said they are turning attention to the Jan. 5 runoff, which includes two races that will decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

At the same time, the secretary of state’s office indicated that thus far, more than one million absentee ballots have been requested.

In Chatham County, Colin McRae, the chair of the Chatham County Board of Registrars, told reporters Friday that local election officials are encouraging people to take advantage of absentee ballots.

“For those concerned about the pandemic, it is the safest means of voting,” he said.

Despite controversy raised by lawyers for President Donald Trump regarding signature verification on absentee ballots, Secretary Brad Raffensperger says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has offered training to county election staff in terms of verifying signatures on envelopes.

McCrae says in November, more than 40,000 Chatham County voters returned absentee ballots, and there were very few problems in terms of verifying signatures. He says more than 30,000 absentees have been requested thus far locally for the runoff.

There are a number of ways to request an absentee which include in person, by fax, by mail and online:

Online at Georgia Secretary of State’s new portal Email: voter@chathamcounty.org Fax: 912-790-1519 Mail: Voter Registration, PO Box 13757, Savannah, GA 31416 In-person: 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite 3, Savannah, GA

If you request a ballot online, you will be asked to provide your driver’s license and or state-issued ID number. The signature on those state-issued forms of identification is one of those on file that local election officials use to verify a voter’s signature on the ballot envelope.

McRae says the way a person signed their name on their voter registration form is also on file, as well as the way a person writes their name when they may vote check to vote in person.

Meanwhile, prospective voters, including those who will be 18 by Jan. 5, have just hours left to register to vote online. Visit here to register, check your status or make changes before midnight.